Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Muzaffarnagar starts from Rs. 2.24 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Black and the most priced model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver. Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Muzaffarnagar starts from Rs. 2.24 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Black and the most priced model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver. Visit your nearest Benelli Imperiale 400 dealers and showrooms in Muzaffarnagar for best offers. Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price breakup in Muzaffarnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benelli Imperiale 400 Black ₹ 2.24 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Red ₹ 2.24 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver ₹ 2.24 Lakhs