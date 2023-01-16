Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.86 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver and the most priced model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Black. Visit your nearest Benelli Imperiale 400 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less