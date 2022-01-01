Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Gandhidham starts from Rs. 2.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Gandhidham. The lowest price Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Gandhidham starts from Rs. 2.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Gandhidham. The lowest price model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver and the most priced model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Red. Visit your nearest Benelli Imperiale 400 dealers and showrooms in Gandhidham for best offers. Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price breakup in Gandhidham includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver ₹ 2.28 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Black ₹ 2.41 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Red ₹ 2.41 Lakhs