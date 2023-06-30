HT Auto
Benelli Imperiale 400 On Road Price in Ashok Nagar

1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Imperiale 400 on Road Price in Delhi

Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.19 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.24 Lakhs in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Benelli Imperiale 400 Black₹ 2.19 Lakhs
Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Benelli Imperiale 400 Red₹ 2.24 Lakhs
Benelli Imperiale 400 Variant Wise Price List

Black
₹2.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
33.49 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,000
RTO
13,230
Insurance
16,459
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Ashok Nagar)
2,18,689
Silver
₹2.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
33.49 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Red
₹2.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
33.49 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
