Benelli 502 C On Road Price in Mawana

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
6/18
5.3 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
502 C on Road Price in Delhi

Benelli 502 C on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.94 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli 502 C top variant goes up to Rs. 6.00 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Benelli 502 C Red₹ 5.94 Lakhs
Benelli 502 C Black₹ 6.00 Lakhs
Benelli 502 C Variant Wise Price List

Red
₹5.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
25.0 kmpl
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,30,000
RTO
42,400
Insurance
22,023
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mawana)
5,94,423
EMI@12,776/mo
Black
₹6.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
25.0 kmpl
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
