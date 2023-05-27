BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Indore, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Indore and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility Storie STD ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price