BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price in Agra starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie dealers and showrooms in Agra for best offers.
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price breakup in Agra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Agra, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Agra and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Agra.
Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility Storie STD ₹ 1.14 Lakhs
