The Storie EPIC, is priced at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Storie EPIC offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Storie EPIC is available in 6 colour options: Candy Red, Ice Blue, Midnight Black, Oxford Blue, Stormy Grey, Pearl White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storie EPIC include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the BGauss Oowah priced between ₹94.99 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs.
The Storie EPIC has Charging at Home, Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.