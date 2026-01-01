hamburger icon
StoriePriceRangeSpecifications
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Front View
1/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Headlight View
2/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Battery View
3/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Mudguard View
4/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Top View
5/5

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie EPIC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Storie EPIC

Storie EPIC Prices

The Storie EPIC, is priced at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Storie EPIC Range

The Storie EPIC offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Storie EPIC Colours

The Storie EPIC is available in 6 colour options: Candy Red, Ice Blue, Midnight Black, Oxford Blue, Stormy Grey, Pearl White.

Storie EPIC Battery & Range

Storie EPIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storie EPIC include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the BGauss Oowah priced between ₹94.99 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs.

Storie EPIC Specs & Features

The Storie EPIC has Charging at Home, Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie EPIC Price

Storie EPIC

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
Insurance
4,251
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,250
EMI@2,241/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie EPIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1855 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Height
1175 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
103 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic Coilover
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydraulic

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie EPIC EMI
EMI2,017 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,825
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,825
Interest Amount
27,175
Payable Amount
1,21,000

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie other Variants

Storie STD

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,428
EMI@2,460/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
StorievsMagnus G Max
BGauss Oowah

BGauss Oowah

94,990 - 1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
StorievsOowah
Komaki XGT X4

Komaki XGT X4

1.02 - 1.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
StorievsXGT X4
Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos

1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
StorievsMihos
Avera Retrosa

Avera Retrosa

88,900 - 1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
StorievsRetrosa

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

  • Popular
View all  BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details