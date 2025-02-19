What is the on-road price of BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ in Jaipur? The on-road price of BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD in Jaipur is Rs. 77,592, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ in Jaipur? The RTO charges for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD in Jaipur amount to Rs. 5,599, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ in Jaipur is Rs. 1,573.