BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ On Road Price in Ghaziabad

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Front View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Handle View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Indicator Light View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Model Name View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Seat View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
69,999*
*On-Road Price
Ghaziabad
LOEV+ Price in Ghaziabad

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 77,590.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD₹ 77,590
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Variant Wise Price List in Ghaziabad

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
LOEV+ STD

₹ 77,592*On-Road Price
2 KWh
25 Kmph
60-90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,999
RTO
5,599
Insurance
1,994
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ghaziabad)
77,592
EMI@1,668/mo
    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ FAQs

    The on-road price of BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD in Ghaziabad is Rs. 77,592, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD in Ghaziabad amount to Rs. 5,599, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ in Ghaziabad is Rs. 1,573.
    The insurance charges for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD in Ghaziabad are Rs. 1,994, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

