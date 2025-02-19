Launch Date: 19 Feb 2025
Category Average: 24.98 kmph
LOEV+: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 86.33 km
LOEV+: 75.0 km
Category Average: 3.8 hrs
LOEV+: 2.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.44 kwh
LOEV+: 2.0 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|60-90 km
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 30 Minutes
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
₹69,999*
₹74,050*
₹65,550*
₹59,900*
₹76,750*
₹55,555*
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
60-90 km
Range
90 km
Range
90 km
Range
60-150 km
Range
90 km
Range
68 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Irom Rims
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Electric Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
|Currently viewing
|LOEV+ vs Daksha
|LOEV+ vs Nirbhar
|LOEV+ vs LoEV
|LOEV+ vs Ira
|LOEV+ vs Wynn
Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price