BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Front View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

BATTRE ELECTRIC MOBILITY LOEV+

Launch Date: 19 Feb 2025

₹69,999**Ex-showroom price
LOEV+ Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 24.98 kmph

LOEV+: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 86.33 km

LOEV+: 75.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.8 hrs

LOEV+: 2.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.44 kwh

LOEV+: 2.0 kwh

View all LOEV+ Specs and Features

About BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Hayasa Daksha
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Variants
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ price starts at ₹ 69,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹69,999*
25 kmph
60 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Images

8 images
View All LOEV+ Images

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Colours

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Midnight blue

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range60-90 km
Charging Time2 Hours 30 Minutes
View all LOEV+ specs and features

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ comparison with similar bikes

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Hayasa Daksha
Hayasa Nirbhar
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
Hayasa Ira
Yulu Wynn
₹69,999*
₹74,050*
₹65,550*
₹59,900*
₹76,750*
₹55,555*
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
60-90 km
Range
90 km
Range
90 km
Range
60-150 km
Range
90 km
Range
68 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Irom Rims
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Electric Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BattRE Electric Mobility Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
PURPLE CONNECT
B-6, G-FLOOR,CENTER PORTION KALKAJI NEW DELHI,Delhi 110019
Xion EV
Metroplex East Complex, Ground Floor,Laxmi Nagar Delhi 110092
Purple Electric Mobility
S 1 Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2 , Near State Bank Of India South Delhi 110029
Huishou Parisara
Nishat Park, Sector 16,Dwarka,Delhi 110078
See All BattRE Electric Mobility Dealers in Delhi

Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

View all BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ EMI

60-90 km
₹ 69,999*
