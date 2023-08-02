HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron

29,900* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron Specs

The price of BattRE Electric Newtron starts at Rs. 29,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron Specifications and Features

Newtron STD
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Size
Front :-2.35-26,Rear :-2.35-26
Rear Brake
Disc
Front Suspension
Inverted
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Battery Capacity
8 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron Alternatives

Avon E Lite

Avon E Lite

28,000 Onwards
Hero Lectro C3

Hero Lectro C3

23,999 Onwards
Hero Lectro C5

Hero Lectro C5

24,999 Onwards
Hero Lectro C6

Hero Lectro C6

24,999 Onwards
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

31,880 Onwards
News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron Variants & Price List

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron price starts at ₹ 29,900 and goes upto ₹ 29,900 (Ex-showroom). BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron comes in 1 variants. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron top variant price is ₹ 29,900.

Newtron STD
29,900* *Last Recorded Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

