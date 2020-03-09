BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Yanam starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Yanam starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross dealers and showrooms in Yanam for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price breakup in Yanam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Kross STD ₹ 35,700