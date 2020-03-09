BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross dealers and showrooms in Quaid E Milleth for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price breakup in Quaid E Milleth includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Kross STD ₹ 35,700