BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Nuzvid starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Nuzvid starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross dealers and showrooms in Nuzvid for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price breakup in Nuzvid includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Kross STD ₹ 35,700