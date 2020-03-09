BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross dealers and showrooms in Mehsana for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price breakup in Mehsana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Kross STD ₹ 35,700