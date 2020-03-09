BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Hajo starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price in Hajo starts from Rs. 35,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross dealers and showrooms in Hajo for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross on road price breakup in Hajo includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Kross STD ₹ 35,700