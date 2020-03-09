BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price in Rae Bareli starts from Rs. 38,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price in Rae Bareli starts from Rs. 38,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge dealers and showrooms in Rae Bareli for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price breakup in Rae Bareli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Huge STD ₹ 38,700