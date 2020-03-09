BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price in Perinthalmanna starts from Rs. 38,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price in Perinthalmanna starts from Rs. 38,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge dealers and showrooms in Perinthalmanna for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price breakup in Perinthalmanna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Huge STD ₹ 38,700