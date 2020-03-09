BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price in Nabha starts from Rs. 38,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price in Nabha starts from Rs. 38,700. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge dealers and showrooms in Nabha for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge on road price breakup in Nabha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Huge STD ₹ 38,700