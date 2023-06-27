BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie on road price in Rupnagar starts from Rs. 64,990. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie on road price in Rupnagar starts from Rs. 64,990. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie dealers and showrooms in Rupnagar for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie on road price breakup in Rupnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie gpsie STD ₹ 64,990