Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBajajPulsar RS200On Road Price in Karad

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 On Road Price in Karad

4 out of 5
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
4 out of 5
1.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Pulsar RS200 Price in Karad

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price in Karad starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS₹ 1.77 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Variant Wise Price List in Karad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
ABS
₹1.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
199.5 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,50,963
RTO
16,605
Insurance
9,577
On-Road Price in Karad
1,77,145
EMI@3,808/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Alternatives

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MT-15 Price in Karad
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R15 V4 Price in Karad
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250

Suzuki Intruder 250

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check Intruder 250 details
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS200 Price in Karad
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
200 Duke Price in Karad
KTM 125 Duke

KTM 125 Duke

1.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
125 Duke Price in Karad

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj News

File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
1 Jan 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with subtle styling tweaks and major updates to the battery and powertrain
Updated Bajaj Chetak to arrive with upgrades on January 9
31 Dec 2023
Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
28 Dec 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
View all
  News

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Videos

<p>Bajaj Auto has been very busy in the recent weeks, first launching the sporty Pulsar RS200, and then broadening the range to the adventure line with the AS200 and AS150. This week we take a look at the RS200, an out-and-out sportster. RS stands for Racing Sport &ndash; a step back from the SS or Super Sport that Bajaj showcased at the last edition of the New Delhi Auto Expo, but more realistic. To call a 200cc bike Super Sport would be a stretch! The RS200 is a true-blue Pulsar. We got to spend a few hours with the machine, and came away impressed.</p>
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 review: Ready to race and extremely good looking, this bike is a thoroughbred
23 Apr 2015
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

11.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Constellation

Royal Enfield Constellation

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details