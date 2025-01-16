Introduction

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been launched with feature upgrades and is priced at ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the sole fully faired sports bike in Bajaj Auto’s motorcycle portfolio and it was introduced to the market in 2015. The most comprehensive update to the RS200 came nearly a decade later after its debut. On January 9, 2025, Bajaj gave its sports bike cosmetic updates and modern features while carrying over the core mechanical components from the previous-gen model. With the 2025 update, the Bajaj RS200 comes refreshed to remain competitive within the 200 cc sports bike segment.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price:

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced at ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in one variant with three colour options.

When was the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched?

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was launched on January 9, 2025, and it marks the most significant update to the nameplate since a decade from its launch. It comes with cosmetic updates alongside new riding modes and features, helping it remain competitive within the 200 cc sports bike segment. The RS200 was first introduced to the Indian motorcycle market in 2015 and it has since been the sole fully faired offering from Bajaj. It was launched with a 200 cc engine carried over from the Pulsar NS200.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 are available?

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available in one variant which comes priced at ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the 2025 update ₹10,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, with which it brings cosmetic updates, new features, and riding modes, while retaining its core mechanical components. It features three colour schemes, which are Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black.

What features are available in the Bajaj Pulsar RS200?

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was launched on January 9, 2025, and it received the most significant update since its market debut ten years prior. The sports bike has been updated with an LCD instrument console that features Bluetooth connectivity. With this, the bike brings turn-by-turn navigation as well as call and SMS alerts. The 2025 RS200 further receives dual-channel ABS and three riding modes – Road, Rain, and Off-Road – similar to the updated Pulsar N250 launched in 2024. The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 features the same twin projector lens and LED DRLs. The fairing remains the same, but new body graphics give the sports bike a modern look. The bike also gets refreshed LED taillights, with a C-shaped split setup mounted on the tail tidy.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200?

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 continues to be powered by the same 200 cc BS VI-compliant single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. This unit makes 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The bike retains telescopic front forks and the rear monoshock from the previous-gen model. The bike wears 17-inch alloy wheels with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear and Bajaj has included dual-channel ABS as part of its safety net. The 2025 Pulsar RS200 comes with a bigger 140/70 R17 rear tyre, but the front end continues to use a 110/70 R17.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200?

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes with a ground clearance of 157 mm and a kerb weight of 167 kg. Its seat height comes to 810 mm.

What bikes does the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 rival in its segment?

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 renews its rivalry in the 200 cc sports bike segment against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4, KTM RC 200, and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.