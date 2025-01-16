Pulsar RS200PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar RS200

Launched in Jan 2025

4.5
2 Reviews
₹1.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar RS200 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

Pulsar RS200: 199.5 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 39.39 kmpl

Pulsar RS200: 35 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.1 ps

Pulsar RS200: 24.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 138.0 kmph

Pulsar RS200: 140.8 kmph

About Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Latest Update

  Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at ₹1.84 lakh: What's new?
  Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more

    • Introduction

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 price starts at ₹ 1.84 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Pulsar RS200 STD₹1.84 Lakhs*
    199.5 cc
    140.8 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8Ah
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Images

    12 images
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Active satin black
    Glossy racing red
    Pearl metallic white

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Specifications and Features

    Max Power24.5 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine199.5 cc
    Max Speed140.8 kmph
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200
    KTM RC 200
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    Bajaj Dominar 250
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    Hero Karizma XMR
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Hero Xtreme 250R
    KTM RC 125
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    ₹1.6 Lakhs*
    ₹2.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    ₹1.8 Lakhs*
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    279 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    17 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    25.8 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Power
    27 PS
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    25.5 PS
    Power
    18.4 PS
    Power
    30 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    19.5 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Torque
    23.5 Nm
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Torque
    20.4 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    12 Nm
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    199 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Engine
    248.77 cc
    Engine
    373 cc
    Engine
    210 cc
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    250 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Kerb Weight
    158 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Length
    1999 mm
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2050 mm
    Length
    2156 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2068 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1977 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    1
    RS200 Performance King
    The performance of the RS200 bike is excellent, with impressive braking power, good mileage, and a smooth, cool riding experience.By: Prakash Kumar Yadaw (Jan 16, 2025)
    Super super good look like
    45 mileage experience my bike nice model bike my is 4 years good Bajajmodel bike gear setting nice,,By: Jobin Francis (Apr 17, 2024)
