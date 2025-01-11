HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Right Side View
1/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Left Side View
2/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Rear Left View
3/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Front View
4/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Rear View
5/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Rear Right View
View all Images
6/22

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Specs

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] comes with 199.5 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] starts at Rs. 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
1999 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
166 kg
Height
1114 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bush
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar RS200 Specs
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hornet 2.0 Specs
UPCOMING
TVS Retron

TVS Retron

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS200 Specs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V Specs
Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F

1.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CB300F Specs

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] News

The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at 1.84 lakh: What’s new?
11 Jan 2025
Here is a quick roundup of the latest news of the automotive industry.
Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more
10 Jan 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
9 Jan 2025
Mechanically, the RS200 will stay the same. So, it will be powered by the same 200 cc liquid cooled motor.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 leaked ahead of launch
9 Jan 2025
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been teased once more ahead of its official debut this month and it will arrive with cosmetic enhancements and new features.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 teased again, to launch with new features: What to expect
7 Jan 2025
View all
 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] News

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.74 Lakhs .

ABS
1.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
199.5 cc
24.5 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Honda Hornet 2.0

    Honda Hornet 2.0

    1.57 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia Tuono 457

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    3.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX200

    Honda NX200

    1.68 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kawasaki Versys 1100

    Kawasaki Versys 1100

    12.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Shine 125

    Honda Shine 125

    84,493 - 89,245
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    14.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Karizma XMR 250

    Hero Karizma XMR 250

    2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ducati DesertX 2025

    Ducati DesertX 2025

    21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details