The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is a robust sports bike that seamlessly combines power and style. With a 199.0 cc engine, LED headlights, and ABS, it offers an exhilarating ride for enthusiasts seeking performance and safety. Price:
- Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 1.72 Lakhs
- Engine: 199.0 cc, 1 Cylinder
- Power: 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
- Torque: 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
- Transmission: Manual
- Mileage: 35.0 kmpl
- Max Speed: 140 Kmph
- Range: 455 Km
- Charging Time: 8 Ah
- Fuel Type: Petrol
- Body Type: Sports Bikes
- ABS: Yes
- Speedometer: Yes
- Headlight: LED
- Mobile Connectivity: No
- Navigation: No
