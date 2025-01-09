HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Right Side View
1/22
DISCONTINUED
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Left Side View
2/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Rear Left View
3/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Front View
4/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Rear View
5/22
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Rear Right View
6/22

BAJAJ Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]

1 Review
1.74 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]: 199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 38.71 kmpl

Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]: 35 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 24.19 ps

Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]: 24.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 139.0 kmph

Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]: 140.0 kmph

Category average

View all Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Specs and Features

fuelType=Petrol

About Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]

Latest Update

  • Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 9, 2025: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at ₹1.84 lakh
  • 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at ₹1.84 lakh

    • The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is a robust sports bike that seamlessly combines power and style. With a 199.0 cc engine, LED headlights, and ABS, it offers an exhilarating ride for enthusiasts seeking performance and safety. Price:
    • Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 1.72 Lakhs
    Specs and Features:
    • Engine: 199.0 cc, 1 Cylinder
    • Power: 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
    • Torque: 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
    • Transmission: Manual
    • Mileage: 35.0 kmpl
    • Max Speed: 140 Kmph
    • Range: 455 Km
    • Charging Time: 8 Ah
    • Fuel Type: Petrol
    • Body Type: Sports Bikes
    • ABS: Yes
    • Speedometer: Yes
    • Headlight: LED
    • Mobile Connectivity: No
    • Navigation: No
    Rivals:
    • Bajaj Pulsar 220F
    • Honda SP160
    • Yamaha FZ-X
    • Bajaj Pulsar P150
    • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Alternatives

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200

    1.84 Lakhs
    Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]vsPulsar RS200
    Honda CB300F

    Honda CB300F

    1.7 Lakhs
    Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]vsCB300F
    UPCOMING
    Hero Karizma XMR 250

    Hero Karizma XMR 250

    2 - 2.2 Lakhs
    Hero Karizma XMR

    Hero Karizma XMR

    1.81 Lakhs
    Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]vsKarizma XMR
    Yamaha R15S

    Yamaha R15S

    1.65 Lakhs
    Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]vsR15S
    Bajaj Dominar 250

    Bajaj Dominar 250

    1.85 Lakhs
    Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]vsDominar 250
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Variants

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.74 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12 V
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Images

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 1
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 2
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 3
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 4
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 5
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 6
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 7
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 8
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 9
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 10
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 11
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 12
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 13
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 14
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 15
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 16
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 17
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 18
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 19
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 20
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 21
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Image 22
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] Specifications and Features

    Max Power24.5 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightLED
    Engine199 cc
    Max Speed140 kmph
    View all Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] specs and features

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025]
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Honda CB300F
    Honda CB300F
    Hero Karizma XMR
    Hero Karizma XMR
    Yamaha R15S
    Yamaha R15S
    Bajaj Dominar 250
    Bajaj Dominar 250
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200
    KTM RC 125
    KTM RC 125
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    ₹1.7 Lakhs*
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    ₹1.65 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    ₹1.83 Lakhs*
    ₹1.59 Lakhs*
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
      Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] News

      Latest news on January 9, 2025: The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
      Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 9, 2025: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
      9 Jan 2025
      The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
      2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
      9 Jan 2025
      Mechanically, the RS200 will stay the same. So, it will be powered by the same 200 cc liquid cooled motor.
      2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 leaked ahead of launch
      9 Jan 2025
      The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been teased once more ahead of its official debut this month and it will arrive with cosmetic enhancements and new features.
      2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 teased again, to launch with new features: What to expect
      7 Jan 2025
      The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been spotted testing for the first time in India and is going to come with cosmetic updates and modern features.
      2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 spotted testing in India, gets a new teaser before debut
      3 Jan 2025
      Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] FAQs

      Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] was Rs. 1.74-null null (ex-showroom).
      Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] had a single variant which was ABS with the last recorded price of Rs. 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] offered a mileage of 35 kmpl.
      Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025] has been discontinued but Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Honda CB300F and Hero Karizma XMR 250 are the top competitors of Bajaj Pulsar RS200 [2015-2025].

