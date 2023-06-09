Bajaj Pulsar NS200 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 1.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS200 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 1.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS200 dealers and showrooms in Calcutta for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 on road price breakup in Calcutta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Calcutta, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Calcutta and Suzuki Intruder 250 starting at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Calcutta. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD ₹ 1.81 Lakhs