Pulsar NS200PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar NS200

Launched in Mar 2023

4.2
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Pulsar NS200 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

Pulsar NS200: 199.5 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 37.1 kmpl

Pulsar NS200: 40.36 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 22.05 ps

Pulsar NS200: 24.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 140.0 kmph

Pulsar NS200: 125.0 kmph

View all Pulsar NS200 Specs and Features

About Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Latest Update

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under ₹1.5 lakh
  • Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose

    • Latest Updates on Bajaj Pulsar NS200

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Pulsar NS200.
    VS
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Front Right View
    Right View
    Tap here to expand
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Pulsar NS200 STD₹1.6 Lakhs*
    199 cc
    125 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.2 out of 5

    Pros

    Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

    Cons

    Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

    Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 200NS back in 2012 as its flagship motorcycle. It shared its engine with the KTM Duke 200. However, Bajaj reworked the engine heavily to give the Pulsar 200NS its own identity and several other changes were made to price the motorcycle effectively in the Indian market. Then in 2014, Bajaj renamed the motorcycle Pulsar NS200. They said that it was done simply because it sounded better.

    The Pulsar NS160 was then launched in 2017 and Bajaj revealed that it has been a huge success in the overseas market. However, since the motorcycles were introduced in India they haven't received any significant upgrades. Now, Bajaj has decided to update the Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar NS160. This means that despite launching the new-gen Pulsars, the NS range will continue to stay on sale. For 2023, Bajaj has made some huge upgrades to the Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar NS160. Here are all the changes that both motorcycles get.

    READ MORE

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Images

    19 images
    View All Pulsar NS200 Images

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Ebony black
    Cocktail wine red
    Pewter grey blue
    Metallic pearl white

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Specifications and Features

    Max Power24.5 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Mileage40.36 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine199.5 cc
    Max Speed125 kmph
    View all Pulsar NS200 specs and features

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    Hero Karizma XMR
    Yamaha R15S
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Honda NX200
    Keeway K300 SF
    Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
    ₹1.6 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.67 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.69 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.7 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Power
    25.5 PS
    Power
    18.6 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    16.99 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Power
    24.8 PS
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Torque
    20.4 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    21.5 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    25.9 Nm
    Engine
    199 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Engine
    210 cc
    Engine
    155
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    184.4 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    293.52 cc
    Kerb Weight
    158 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Kerb Weight
    138 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    1999 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Length
    2068 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2084 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingPulsar NS200 vs Pulsar RS200Pulsar NS200 vs FZ-S Fi HybridPulsar NS200 vs Apache RTR 200 4VPulsar NS200 vs Karizma XMRPulsar NS200 vs R15SPulsar NS200 vs Pulsar N250Pulsar NS200 vs NX200Pulsar NS200 vs K300 SFPulsar NS200 vs CB300F Flex-Fuel
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Videos

    2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 first ride: Are they still relevant?
    25 Mar 2023

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    View all Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm | 125 kmph | 432 km
    ₹ 1.6 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm | 125 kmph | 432 km
    ₹1.6 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2881.77/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Explore Other Options

    Sports Naked Bikes
    Sports Naked Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesBajaj BikesBajaj Pulsar NS200