Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Front Right View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar NS 125

4.3
9 Reviews
₹1.01 - 1.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.0 cc

Pulsar NS 125: 124.45 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 55.28 kmpl

Pulsar NS 125: 64.75 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 13.18 ps

Pulsar NS 125: 12.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 105.0 kmph

Pulsar NS 125: 103.0 kmph

View all Pulsar NS 125 Specs and Features

About Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Introduction

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Front View
Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Variants
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 price starts at ₹ 1.01 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Read More
3 Variants Available
STD₹1.01 Lakhs*
124.4 cc
103 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
BT₹1.04 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
103 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
ABS: Single Channel
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
ABS₹1.07 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
103 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 8 Ah
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Single Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Brochure

  • Colours & Specs
  • Detailed info on specs & features

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Images

25 images
View All Pulsar NS 125 Images

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Fiery orange
Burnt red
Pewter grey
Beach blue
Black
Blue
Orange
Red

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power12 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage64.75 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124.45 cc
Max Speed103 kmph
View all Pulsar NS 125 specs and features

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comparison with similar bikes

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Hero Xtreme 125R
TVS Raider
Hero Xtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 160
Bajaj Pulsar N150
Oben Rorr EZ
₹1.01 Lakhs*
₹94,707*
₹96,425*
₹85,010*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹89,999*
User Rating
4.7
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
48 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
90 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
32 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
Power
12 PS
Power
12 PS
Power
11.55 PS
Power
8.37kW
Power
15 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
16.04 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
-
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
11.2 Nm
Torque
14 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.85 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
52 Nm
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
124.58 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Length
2012 mm
Length
-
Length
2009 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
-
Length
2101 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingPulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar N125Pulsar NS 125 vs  Xtreme 125RPulsar NS 125 vs RaiderPulsar NS 125 vs Xtreme 160RPulsar NS 125 vs FZ-FI V3Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar P150Pulsar NS 125 vs FZS-FI V3Pulsar NS 125 vs Apache RTR 160Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar N150Pulsar NS 125 vs Rorr EZ
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
+91 - 8851652946
JSB Autocars Private Limited
A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
Baggalink Bajaj
Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
+91 - 9910399139
DEWAN BAJAJ
138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
+91 - 9810866845
See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Popular Bajaj Bikes

View all Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
124.4 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹ 1.01 Lakhs*
STD
124.4 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹1.01 Lakhs*
BT
124.45 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹1.04 Lakhs*
ABS
124.45 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹1.07 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1813.74/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.33
9 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
4
5 rating
4
Attractive Bike
The bike has the best looks, and the service cost is minimal and affordable. The best part is its excellent mileage.By: Aniket (Feb 12, 2025)
Read Full Review
Monster Look
The Pulsar NS 125 boasts a stylish look and offers impressive mileage. I highly recommend this bike for anyone looking for a blend of style and efficiencyBy: Deepanshu singh (Nov 6, 2024)
Read Full Review
Budget pocket rocket
The NS 200 offer you a bold design which is quite impressive in it's segment. Overall performance vise it's 9/10.The engine performs very well and its quite efficient as well,I am totally satisfied with this bike.By: Ayush Sharma (Oct 28, 2024)
Read Full Review
Comfortable riding experience
The overall look is stylish, and the engine's RPM capacity is impressive, but the mileage could be better. It's an okay vehicle.By: Swamy jogi (Oct 23, 2024)
Read Full Review
This bike is very good for highway use
The style is very good, and the orange color is smart and appealing for young riders. The mileage is good, and this bike is designed for racingBy: Brij sharma (Oct 20, 2024)
Read Full Review
Really it is superb bike
Very fantastic look and and looking very attractive, engine also very good and it is better than other bikes By: Ram singh Rathore (Oct 18, 2024)
Read Full Review
Looks & speed matter to rider
Looking very good this bike this bike is my dream bike ns125 is very comfortable& smoothly speed this bike rider choices By: Arvind Kushwaha (Jul 20, 2024)
Read Full Review
Most Affordable bike in this price point
Best bike in125 cc segment most stylish and comfortable sitting sporty killer looks most affordable price By: Md tamrej (Jun 5, 2024)
Read Full Review
Best looks
Nice bike very reasonable value for money and good performance easy to tackle and good looking with outstanding designBy: Nikasea (Apr 7, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
