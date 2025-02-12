Category Average: 149.0 cc
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 brings the sporty styling and structural design of the NS series into a compact and accessible package. It is priced at ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in only one variant with four colour options. Available in the Indian markets since 2021, the Pulsar NS125 was recently updated in February 2024 with LED lighting units and a new fully digital instrument cluster. It shares its perimeter frame and design language with the larger NS160 and NS200 models but features a smaller engine and specific components tailored for the 125 cc category.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is priced at ₹1,01,050 (ex-showroom). It is available in only one variant and is positioned as the sportier iteration of the regular Pulsar 125.
The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS125 was launched on February 28, 2024, alongside updates to the NS160 and NS200. It now features a full-LED headlamp with LED daytime running lamps, replacing the previous halogen setup. The turn indicators have also been upgraded to LED units, while the LED tail lamp design remains unchanged.
A new digital instrument cluster has been introduced, displaying key information such as speed, gear position, real-time fuel consumption, and distance-to-empty. It also provides basic call notifications and navigation prompts, though it lacks the Bluetooth connectivity available on the NS160 and NS200. A USB charging port is included for added convenience.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is available in a single variant that is priced from ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes with the choice between four colour options, which are Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, Beach Blue, and Pewter Grey.
The motorcycle comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that displays a variety of information, including speed, odometer, trip meter, gear position, fuel level, and rev counter. The updated version of the NS125 introduces smartphone integration through the digital console, enabling features like call and SMS notifications. Although it lacks full Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation found in its larger siblings, it still provides essential alerts. The lighting system on the NS125 has been upgraded with a full-LED headlamp and LED daytime running lamps, replacing the earlier halogen setup. LED turn indicators have also been introduced while the LED tail lamp retains its original design. Additionally, the motorcycle comes with a USB charging port.
As far as its technical specifications are concerned, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine that runs within the regular Pulsar 125. This air-cooled, fuel-injected DTS-i unit is mated to a five-speed gearbox and is BS VI-compliant. It claims to be a bit more powerful than the regular Pulsar 125, owing to a slight increase in power. The engine delivers 11.82 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm.
The bike is built around a perimeter frame and is held up by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The Pulsar NS125 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, which is the same as the Pulsar 125 bikes. Braking duties are taken up by a 240 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum with Combi-Braking System.
While Bajaj Auto has not mentioned fuel economy figures for the Pulsar NS125, the bike’s ARAI-claimed mileage stands at 64.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes with a ground clearance of 179 mm and a kerb weight of 144 kg. Seat height is at 805 mm.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is pitted against the likes of the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125, and the Honda SP 125.
|Max Power
|12 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.45 cc
|Max Speed
|103 kmph
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
₹1.01 Lakhs*
₹94,707*
₹96,425*
₹85,010*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹89,999*
Power
12 PS
Power
12 PS
Power
11.55 PS
Power
8.37kW
Power
15 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
16.04 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
-
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
11.2 Nm
Torque
14 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.85 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
52 Nm
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
124.58 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Length
2012 mm
Length
-
Length
2009 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
-
Length
2101 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
