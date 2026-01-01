hamburger icon
Pulsar N250PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Front Left View
1/20
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Front Right View
2/20
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Front View
3/20
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Left View
4/20
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Rear Left View
5/20
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/20

Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Key Specs
Engine249.07 cc
View all Pulsar N250 specs and features

Pulsar N250 SS

Pulsar N250 SS Prices

The Pulsar N250 SS, is listed at ₹1.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar N250 SS Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar N250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar N250 SS Colours

The Pulsar N250 SS is available in 3 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, Glossy Racing Red.

Pulsar N250 SS Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar N250 SS is powered by a 249.07 cc engine.

Pulsar N250 SS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar N250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F priced ₹1.36 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.27 Lakhs - 1.41 Lakhs.

Pulsar N250 SS Specs & Features

The Pulsar N250 SS has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS Price

Pulsar N250 SS

₹1.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,406
RTO
13,822
Insurance
4,543
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,77,771
EMI@3,821/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
1986 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Height
1050 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Width
745 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-: 110/70-17, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28.5 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
132 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
25 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
61.17 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, SOHC, Oil Cooled, FI
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
37 mm Upside Down
Rear Suspension
Nitrox Monoshock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS EMI
EMI3,439 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,59,993
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,59,993
Interest Amount
46,339
Payable Amount
2,06,332

Bajaj Pulsar N250 other Variants

Pulsar N250 STD 2024

₹1.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,45,270
RTO
11,621
Insurance
11,133
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,024
EMI@3,611/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

1.36 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsPulsar 220 F
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.27 - 1.41 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.38 - 1.49 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsPulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsPulsar RS200
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.26 - 1.34 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsFZ-X
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 2.01 Lakhs
+7
Pulsar N250vsR15 V4

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
EX1 Price in Delhi
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
EX2 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Hypermotard V2

Ducati Hypermotard V2

16.53 - 20.78 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kawasaki Z300

Kawasaki Z300

3.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Ultraviolette X47 Venom

Ultraviolette X47 Venom

2.65 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.27 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.98 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.15 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.89 - 2.26 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Triumph New Tiger 1200

Triumph New Tiger 1200

20.25 - 23.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX R1000R

Suzuki GSX R1000R

19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450

Royal Enfield Continental GT 450

2.7 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers