|Engine
|249.07 cc
The Pulsar N250 SS, is listed at ₹1.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar N250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar N250 SS is available in 3 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, Glossy Racing Red.
The Pulsar N250 SS is powered by a 249.07 cc engine.
In the Pulsar N250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F priced ₹1.36 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.27 Lakhs - 1.41 Lakhs.
The Pulsar N250 SS has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.