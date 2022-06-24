Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 on road price in Siliguri starts from Rs. 1.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar N250 on road price in Siliguri starts from Rs. 1.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar N250 dealers and showrooms in Siliguri for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 on road price breakup in Siliguri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Siliguri, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Siliguri and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Siliguri.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar N250 N250 STD ₹ 1.69 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price