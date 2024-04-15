When the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range first arrived in 2021, the bike fell short of expectations. The wow factor was missing and the Pulsar N250 and F250 seemed to be developed by people in suits rather than real motorcyclists. Nevertheless, Bajaj has been listening to feedback and has brought the 2024 Pulsar N250 with considerable updates. These changes are focused, and intended to improve the riding experience and give the customers what they’ve been looking for. Is the upgrade effective then? Here’s what we found out.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: What’s New? The 2024 Pulsar N250 does not get a design upgrade but Bajaj has made subtle changes to bring more visual mass to the motorcycle. It still uses the same styling complete with the twin LED DRLs, and a projector lens LED headlamp, while the tank shrouds and splits seats are carried over and add to a sporty look. The overall design is proportional and now more imposing with the new colours - Glossy Red and Pearl Metallic White - in addition to Gloss Black. There are new graphics on the fuel tank as well, all of which lend a striking look to the streetfighter.

The intent, Bajaj says, was to bring more visual heft to the motorcycle, which customers like in this segment and was sort of missing on the bike. The colours do liven up the bike quite a bit and doing the rest of the work are the new gold-finished front forks in the Red and White colours. The Black shade continues with blacked-out forks. Bajaj has also added some heft with a wider rear tyre, further improving the bike’s road presence and rideability.

The new LCD screen is simple and effective but a bit overloaded with information. The addition of turn-by-turn navigation is a big welcome

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: New Tech, Finally! The N250 finally gets a fully digital instrument console replacing the semi-analogue unit on the predecessor. The console gets an LCD screen with a negative backlit and is a fairly simple unit. The fairly simple unit is packed with information, more so, with the smartphone connectivity feature onboard via Bluetooth. The new unit brings crucial features including call and SMS alerts, as well as turn-by-turn navigation to the motorcycle via the Bajaj app.

There’s also a new dedicated button on the left switchgear to select between riding modes and also accept or reject calls. The screen is relatively simple but is loaded on information and can take some time to get used to. Reading the screen under direct sunlight isn’t much of an issue but it does feel too cluttered with an overload of information at times. We recommend you stop and switch between settings because doing so on the fly feels distracting at times.

Bajaj should’ve opted for a two-button setup for accessing the controls, considering the single unit is doing much of the heavy lifting. You need to constantly press the same to go between riding modes, traction control and other settings, which quickly begins to feel tedious. The button itself could’ve been of better quality for a more tactile feel.

The USD forks bring a more pliant ride quality to the N250. The front feels more confident and ready to dive in and out of bad roads with ease

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Bigger Suspension, Better Ride Quality The other big update on the Pulsar N 250 is the addition of USD front forks. These replace the telescopic units on the older version and are still 37 mm in diameter. The big change is the ride quality. This one is a lot more supple, a lot more pliant and a lot more confident at the front. The suspension tuning at the front and rear with the monoshock is just right. The ride quality is fantastic right now and gobbles up all the undulations well. It gives you a lot more confidence as a rider to go over bad stretches of roads at the same time the confidence to go at higher speeds. The feedback that you get from the front suspension is noteworthy to mention.

We were doing good speeds in and around Pune and that meant a good use of highway, city roads and bad roads in general, and in that sense, the bike has been extremely comfortable for this writer. The new wider 140-section rear tyre also makes for a wider contact patch and better stability overall on the bike. Holding on to higher speeds feels more seamless than before.

Performance from the 249 cc motor is impressive with a strong low and mid-range. Power tapers off after 7,000 rpm

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Performance There’s no change in performance numbers and the Pulsar N250 continues to draw power from the 249 cc air-and-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine tuned for 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It continues to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Performance is linear with a strong low and mid-range but power tends to fade at the top-end. The 250 cc motor is torque-friendly allowing for fewer gear changes. You can pull cleanly from 30 kmph in the 5th gear… The gears slot in quite well and the clutch is light and easy to use.

The bike sits comfortably between 90-100 kmph and the motor is impressive with its vibe-free operation. You find some buzz around the footpegs at 6,000 rpm, while the mild vibrations kick in on the handlebar at around 7,000 rpm. However, none of it is a dealbreaker. The kerb weight has gone up by 2 kg at 164 kg but you don’t feel it on the move. That said, it’ll feel slightly heavy when moving around the bike in the parking lot.

This is one of the most refined engines from Bajaj and will keep you comfortable during in-city rides. At the same time, it loses some of its aggression when compared to the older generation Pulsars, a slightly brash charm, if you will. In comparison, the Pulsar N250 is a more mature product overall and its performance also reflects the same.

Handling remains easy and the Pulsar N250 is flick-able. The ergonomics are on-point and so is the cushioning. The bike is accommodating for most body frames with a seat height of 800 mm but taller riders would feel a tad cramped. Anyone above 5’10” would find the ergonomics to be just right. The cushioning also feels great on the bike and further adds to the comfortable riding experience.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: New Riding Modes The Pulsar N250 also gets three ABS riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-road. We understand road and rain, which translates to standard intervention and a step above in case of a wet surface. However, the off-road mode will seem out of place at first. It essentially reduces the ABS intervention allowing the rear to lock up a bit. This would come in handy over gravel patches or sandy surfaces, where the rider may need a little more power to get out of a tricky situation. Trying out the off-road mode, the rear tends to lock up, letting the rear slide a bit, while giving you more control. This, by no means, if an off-roader but the feature will surely be handy when going through our “under construction” roads.

The N250 also gets traction control this time and that is a nice safety feature to have. It is switchable, so you can switch it off with the off-road mode and let that tail out a little. At the same time, it modulates itself in other riding modes and makes sure that you have a nice safety net when you go out riding.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 rounds up as an effective upgrade, especially at a delectable price tag of ₹ 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) undercutting several rivals

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Verdict Bajaj seemed to be targeting only fans or purists of the brand when the 250 range first came out. The company has changed its stance since then and the upgrades signify that the brand has been listening. While the addition of USD front forks brings a sizeable update, features like Bluetooth connectivity are now complying with what the customer likes to see on the motorcycle. Its rivals including the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha MT-15, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and more are already way ahead on this front.