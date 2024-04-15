Pulsar N250PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar N250

Launched in Oct 2021

4.0
3 Reviews
₹1.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 199.5 cc

Pulsar N250: 249.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 38.22 kmpl

Pulsar N250: 39.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 20.31 ps

Pulsar N250: 24.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 134.0 kmph

Pulsar N250: 132.0 kmph

View all Pulsar N250 Specs and Features

About Bajaj Pulsar N250

Latest Update

  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 price starts at ₹ 1.52 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Pulsar N250 STD 2024₹1.52 Lakhs*
    249 cc
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    When the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range first arrived in 2021, the bike fell short of expectations. The wow factor was missing and the Pulsar N250 and F250 seemed to be developed by people in suits rather than real motorcyclists. Nevertheless, Bajaj has been listening to feedback and has brought the 2024 Pulsar N250 with considerable updates. These changes are focused, and intended to improve the riding experience and give the customers what they’ve been looking for. Is the upgrade effective then? Here’s what we found out.

    READ MORE

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 Images

    20 images
    View All Pulsar N250 Images

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Brooklyn black
    Pearl metallic white
    Glossy racing red

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 Specifications and Features

    Max Power24.5 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage39.0 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightLED
    Engine249 cc
    Max Speed132 kmph
    View all Pulsar N250 specs and features

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
    Keeway K300 SF
    Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    ₹1.42 Lakhs*
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    ₹1.69 Lakhs*
    ₹1.7 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Power
    24.8 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Torque
    21.5 Nm
    Torque
    18.55 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    25.9 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    220 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    293.52 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    138 kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2035 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2084 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingPulsar N250 vs Pulsar 220 FPulsar N250 vs FZ-S Fi HybridPulsar N250 vs K300 SFPulsar N250 vs CB300F Flex-FuelPulsar N250 vs Apache RTR 200 4V
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 Videos

    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    View all Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    Perfect for Daily Commute
    I have owned this bike for 6 months now, and it is really good overall. It's an excellent commuter bike with decent pickup and speed. However, sometimes the accelerator doesn't deliver the expected pull, and the pillion seat feels a bit stiff. Other than that, everything is superb!By: Shiwang rai (Dec 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Racing Bike
    The looks and style are awesome, and the performance is impressive. This bike is the perfect choice for a racing experience. The mileage is also commendable for the 250cc series.By: sandip sardar (Dec 11, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Engine, Design Makes this better in this segment
    The Engine is perfectly packed for powerful rides. The design is super good and the mileage is par good.By: S Nanda Kumar (Sept 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review

