Bajaj Pulsar F250 on road price in Surguja starts from Rs. 1.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar F250 on road price in Surguja starts from Rs. 1.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar F250 dealers and showrooms in Surguja for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar F250 on road price breakup in Surguja includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar F250 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Surguja, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Surguja and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Surguja. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar F250 F250 STD ₹ 1.65 Lakhs