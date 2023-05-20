Bajaj Pulsar F250 on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 1.72 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar F250 on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 1.72 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar F250 dealers and showrooms in Darjeeling for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar F250 on road price breakup in Darjeeling includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar F250 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Darjeeling, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Darjeeling and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Darjeeling. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar F250 F250 STD ₹ 1.72 Lakhs