The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is a street bike with a longstanding presence in the Indian two-wheeler market. Priced at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the 220F is available in one single variant with three colour options. Bajaj Auto debuted the Pulsar 220 in the late 2000s as a semi-faired motorcycle that brought a strong 220 cc DTS-i engine and an attractive design. After receiving a BS6-compliant update in 2020, the model was briefly discontinued to make way for newer 250 cc entries in the Pulsar lineup. It was, however, brought back in 2023, bringing updated features while retaining its familiar appeal.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is offered in a single variant, priced at ₹1,38,560 (ex-showroom).
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar was launched in April 2024 with new cosmetic updates while retaining the overall design and leaving the hardware untouched. Launched in the late 2000s, it quickly gained popularity for its combination of a powerful 220cc engine, semi-faired design, and practical features that appealed to a wide audience. In 2020, the Pulsar 220F was updated to meet BS6 emission standards, featuring a revised engine and subtle design tweaks to comply with regulations. The model was briefly discontinued in 2022 to make way for the newer Pulsar 250 range. Bajaj Auto reintroduced the Pulsar 220F in 2023. It retained the familiar design and mechanical setup but added a semi-digital cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to live up to modern expectations.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is offered in only one variant at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three colour options, which are Black Blue, Black Red, and Black Silver. The bike comes fitted with a semi-digital instrument cluster that features Bluetooth connectivity for added convenience. It comes with an LED projector headlamp flanked by LED DRLs and gets split LED taillamps at the rear. It features a semi-faired design with a muscular fuel tank and a split-seat configuration. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F further offers a 15-liter fuel tank for extended rides and a single-channel ABS system. It has disc brakes all around with a 280 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc.
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F retains its distinctive semi-faired design, characterised by an aggressive front fascia, a muscular fuel tank, and a split-seat configuration. The front end is fitted with a LED projector headlamp paired with LED DRLs. The semi-digital instrument cluster now includes Bluetooth connectivity. Other design elements include a high-mounted exhaust, new sporty graphics, and a 15-litre fuel tank.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is driven by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This setup delivers a power output of 20.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Since the BS VI update, the Pulsar 220F has seen no mechanical changes.
The bike’s suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and adjustable dual spring shock absorbers at the rear. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, and its braking system includes disc brakes on both ends, with a 280 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. These are supported by a single-channel ABS for added safety.
Although official fuel economy figures are not made available by the brand, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 40 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220F brings a ground clearance of 165 mm and a kerb weight of 160 kg. Its seat height comes to 795 mm.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220F rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Honda Hornet 2.0.
