Pulsar 220 FPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar 220 F

Launched in Mar 2023

3.8
4 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Pulsar 220 F Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 164.82 cc

Pulsar 220 F: 220.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.54 kmpl

Pulsar 220 F: 40.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 17.39 ps

Pulsar 220 F: 20.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 120.0 kmph

Pulsar 220 F: 135.0 kmph

View all Pulsar 220 F Specs and Features

About Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

Introduction

 Read More
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Pulsar 220 F.
VS
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Right View
View more
Tap here to expand
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Variants
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F price starts at ₹ 1.39 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.39 Lakhs*
220 cc
Call/SMS Alerts: Bluetooth
i3s Technology: Digital
Clock: Split
Instrument Console
Bluetooth Connectivity: Digital
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Images

13 images
View All Pulsar 220 F Images

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Colours

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black blue
Black red
Black silver

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Specifications and Features

Max Power20.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage40.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine220.0 cc
Max Speed135 kmph
View all Pulsar 220 F specs and features

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F comparison with similar bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Yamaha FZ-X
Suzuki Gixxer
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Yamaha FZS FI V4
₹1.39 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.45 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.39 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.37 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.38 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.22 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.31 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.2
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
6 Reviews
Power
20.4 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
20.82 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
16.9 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Power
16 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Torque
18.55 Nm
Torque
18.74 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
21.5 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Engine
220 cc
Engine
199 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
149 cc
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
158 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Length
2035 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
2050 mm
Length
-
Length
2029 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingPulsar 220 F vs Pulsar NS200Pulsar 220 F vs FZ-S Fi HybridPulsar 220 F vs Apache RTR 200 4VPulsar 220 F vs Pulsar N250Pulsar 220 F vs Xtreme 160R 4VPulsar 220 F vs FZ-XPulsar 220 F vs GixxerPulsar 220 F vs Pulsar N160Pulsar 220 F vs FZS FI V4
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
+91 - 8851652946
JSB Autocars Private Limited
A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
Baggalink Bajaj
Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
+91 - 9910399139
DEWAN BAJAJ
138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
+91 - 9810866845
See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Popular Bajaj Bikes

View all Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F EMI

Select Variant:
STD
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm | 135 kmph
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm | 135 kmph
₹1.39 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2504.14/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F User Reviews & Ratings

3.75
4 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
2
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Perfect raw powered tour and city bike.
The 220f is a remarkable bike that offers perfect blend of design and power. Which comes with oil cooled engine for better performance and the DTS-i engine delivers a smooth and sporty ride. Excellent comfort for both rider and pillion rider. The upright position is stable for riding and people of 5.6ft and above can easily flat foot. A sporty tourer bike for all purpose.By: Kruthik L M (Jul 27, 2024)
Read Full Review
look like beast
It is very stylish bike in the world,the engine performance is the best, look is more happy due to breaksBy: Sairam (Jul 16, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect highway cruiser with beast look
Pulser 220 f is a legend bike. It's colour and look is awesome. Main attraction of this bike is head portion.By: JOEAL (Apr 21, 2024)
Read Full Review
It looks like Elephant raider
Is looks unique, in the world of motorcycle unique as Hayabusa, performance best, service best, ride best,By: PSD (Apr 16, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesBajaj BikesBajaj Pulsar 220 F