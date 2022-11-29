Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 1.21 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Rajkot for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Rajkot, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Rajkot and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Rajkot.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.21 Lakhs
