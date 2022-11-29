Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs in Gurugram. The lowest price Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs in Gurugram. The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Gurugram, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Gurugram and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Gurugram. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.33 Lakhs