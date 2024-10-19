Pulsar 150PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar 150

Launched in Feb 2020

4.3
6 Reviews
₹1.11 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.5 cc

Pulsar 150: 149.5 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 53.42 kmpl

Pulsar 150: 47.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 12.37 ps

Pulsar 150: 14.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 101.0 kmph

Pulsar 150: 110.0 kmph

About Bajaj Pulsar 150

Latest Update

  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features

    • Introduction

    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    Single Disc BS6₹1.11 Lakhs*
    149.5 cc
    110 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V - 4Ah VRLA
    Body Graphics
    Twin Disc BS6₹1.15 Lakhs*
    149.5 cc
    110 kmph
    Battery Capacity: 12 V
    Clock
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Images

    14 images
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Sparkle black red
    Sparkle black silver
    Sapphire black blue

    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specifications and Features

    Max Power14 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage47.5 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine149.5 cc
    Max Speed110 kmph
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Get Cashback up to...
    Applicable on pulsar150single-disc-bs6 & 1 more variant
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar 150 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Single Disc BS6
    14 PS @ 8500 rpm | 110 kmph | 705 km
    ₹ 1.11 Lakhs*
    Single Disc BS6
    14 PS @ 8500 rpm | 110 kmph | 705 km
    ₹1.11 Lakhs*
    Twin Disc BS6
    14 PS @ 8500 rpm | 110 kmph | 705 km
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹1983.8/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.33
    6 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    2
    Good Bike Overall
    The Bajaj Pulsar 150cc is a good bike overall, but i faced issues with the cylinder gasket and crankcase leaking within 3 months.By: SANKAR (Dec 28, 2024)
    Looks good and perfect
    It has a stylish look, offers good mileage, and ensures a comfortable and safe drive for all users. This bike is both economic and great value for money.By: shiva m (Oct 19, 2024)
    Design, double disk
    Mileage and design is excellent,i like double disk and front side design is very very nice and comfortable sitting.By: Reddy (Jul 20, 2024)
    Perfect highway cruiser
    It's superb bike comfort wise seed wise and safety wise you choose this bike because it's legendary bikeBy: Anitesh paul (Jul 6, 2024)
    Perfect king on the Indian roads
    It's looks very good and it has very comfort and mostly it will be good for youth and family also ... overall I am satisfied with the performance and othersBy: Allu Saikiran (May 13, 2024)
    Very good bike
    Very nice bike very comfortable with family and best mileage very smooth ride best to choose a pulsar bike By: Shantkumar (Apr 21, 2024)
