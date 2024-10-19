Introduction

Introduction

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a street commuter motorcycle available in two variants and three colour options. Powered by a 149.5cc BS6-compliant engine, it delivers 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm of torque. The bike features a front disc and rear drum brake setup as standard, paired with an anti-lock braking system. With a kerb weight of 148 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres, the Pulsar 150 is a well-rounded offering with a balance between performance and efficiency. With the signature Pulsar styling, dependable performance, and reliability, the Pulsar 150 has remained one of the highest-selling 150cc motorcycles in India since its introduction.

When was Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched?

The latest 2024 iteration of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 was launched in June 2024, bringing several updates to keep the model relevant in a competitive segment. These updates included cosmetic enhancements and a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The Pulsar range was first launched in India in 2001 with 180 cc and 150 cc versions. In 2005, Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 150 nameplate with the Pulsar DTS-i 150.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 are available?

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is offered in two main variants: the Single Disc variant and the Twin Disc variant. The Single Disc variant, priced at ₹1,10,419 (ex-showroom), features a single disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The Twin Disc variant, priced at ₹1,15,418 (ex-showroom), comes with disc brakes on both ends for enhanced stopping power. Both variants are available in three colour schemes—Sparkle Black Red, Sparkle Black Blue, and Sparkle Black Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Pulsar 150?

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 149.5cc, air-cooled, BS6-compliant engine that delivers a maximum power output of 13.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, offering smooth and reliable performance.

The bike uses a double cradle frame, supported by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a comfortable and stable ride. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres. The braking system includes a 260 mm front disc and a choice between a 130 mm drum on the single disc variant. The Twin Disc Pulsar 150 featuers a 230 mm disc at the rear.

What is the Bajaj Pulsar 150’s mileage?

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 47.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Pulsar 150?

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 offers a ground clearance of 165 mm and an accessible 785 mm seat height. The Single Disc variant comes with a kerb weight of 148 kg while the Twin Disc variant is 2 kg heavier.

What bikes does the Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival in its segment?

In its segment, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is pitted against other 150cc commuter bikes such as the Honda CB Unicorn 150 and the TVS Apache RTR 160.

What features are available in the Bajaj Pulsar 150?

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is fitted with a new digital instrument cluster, which was introduced with the Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 models. This cluster displays a wealth of information, including a gear position indicator, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy, and time. It further displays standard readings such as trip meters, an odometer, a speedometer, and a fuel gauge. The cluster features Bluetooth Connectivity which is enabled through the Bajaj Ride Connect app. This allows riders to view mobile notification alerts and manage calls through the bike’s switchgear.

The Pulsar 150 retains halogen lighting elements for the headlamp and indicators, while the taillight features LED elements. An anti-lock braking system is standard across all variants.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price:

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in two primary variants, with pricing starting at ₹1,10,419 (ex-showroom) for the Single Disc variant. This variant features a single front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The Twin Disc variant, offering disc brakes on both ends, is priced from ₹1,15,418 (ex-showroom).