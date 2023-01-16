Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 90,160. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Drum CBS BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less