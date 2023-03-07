Bajaj Pulsar P150 on road price in West Godavari starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar P150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in West Godavari. The Bajaj Pulsar P150 on road price in West Godavari starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar P150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in West Godavari. The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single Disc and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar P150 Twin Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar P150 dealers and showrooms in West Godavari for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar P150 on road price breakup in West Godavari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in West Godavari, Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in West Godavari and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in West Godavari. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single Disc ₹ 1.34 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar P150 Twin Disc ₹ 1.37 Lakhs