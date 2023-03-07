Bajaj Pulsar P150 on road price in Krishna starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar P150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Krishna. The lowest price Bajaj Pulsar P150 on road price in Krishna starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar P150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Krishna. The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single Disc and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar P150 Twin Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar P150 dealers and showrooms in Krishna for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar P150 on road price breakup in Krishna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Krishna, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Krishna and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Krishna. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single Disc ₹ 1.34 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar P150 Twin Disc ₹ 1.37 Lakhs