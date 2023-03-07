Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar P150 On Road Price in Abohar

1.17 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Abohar
Pulsar P150 Price in Abohar

Bajaj Pulsar P150 on road price in Abohar starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar P150 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Abohar. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single Disc₹ 1.34 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Twin Disc₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Variant Wise Price List in Abohar

Single Disc
₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149.68 cc
1,16,755
RTO
9,671
Insurance
7,205
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Abohar)
1,33,631
EMI@2,872/mo
Twin Disc
₹1.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149.68 cc
Bajaj Pulsar P150 News

Both motorcycles use a 150 cc, single-cylinder engine but the Pulsar P150 is more powerful than the Yamaha FZ-S FI.
Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?
7 Mar 2023
In terms of design, the Pulsar N160 looks more aggressive and sporty than the Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Should you spend the extra money?
30 Dec 2022
The design of Apache RTR 160 has started showing its age when compared to Bajaj Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Which one should you buy?
29 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar P150 is being offered in five different colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Single-disc vs Twin-disc variant: Differences explained
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Videos

The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
