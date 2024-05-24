Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Bastar starts from Rs. 2.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price in Bastar starts from Rs. 2.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z dealers and showrooms in Bastar for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z on road price breakup in Bastar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Bastar, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Bastar and CFMoto 250NK starting at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs in Bastar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z STD ₹ 2.21 Lakhs