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Pulsar N160PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS

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1.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Key Specs
Engine164.5 cc
View all Pulsar N160 specs and features

Pulsar N160 SS

Pulsar N160 SS Prices

The Pulsar N160 SS, is listed at ₹1.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar N160 SS Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar N160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar N160 SS Colours

The Pulsar N160 SS is available in 9 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Glossy Racing Red, Grey, Pearl Metalic White, Polar Sky Blue, Racing Red, Atlantic Blue, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White.

Pulsar N160 SS Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar N160 SS is powered by a 164.5 cc engine.

Pulsar N160 SS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar N160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.34 Lakhs.

Pulsar N160 SS Specs & Features

The Pulsar N160 SS has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty and USB Charging Port.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS Price

Pulsar N160 SS

₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,585
RTO
12,907
Insurance
10,981
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,66,473
EMI@3,578/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 litres
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1348 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 piston
Wheel Size
Front - 17 inch, Rear - 17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front - 100/80 - R17, Rear - 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Rear Caliper
1 piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
1 Cylinder, Air Cooled, 2 Valves
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder
Displacement
164.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED Projector Headlamp
Vehicle Warranty
75,000 km or 5 years

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
No
Speedometer
Digital
Engine Temperature Indicator
No
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Windscreen
No
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
LCD Display
Pillion Seat
Stepped Seat
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
2 Tripmeters, Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
USB Charging Port
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS EMI
EMI3,220 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,49,825
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,49,825
Interest Amount
43,394
Payable Amount
1,93,219

Bajaj Pulsar N160 other Variants

Pulsar N160 Single Channel Single Seat

₹1.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,16,142
RTO
10,021
Insurance
12,287
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,450
EMI@2,976/mo
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Close

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,711
RTO
9,576
Insurance
10,703
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,990
EMI@3,009/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat USD

₹1.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,803
RTO
9,824
Insurance
10,755
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,382
EMI@3,082/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Split Seat USD

₹1.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,470
RTO
11,088
Insurance
12,875
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,53,433
EMI@3,298/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar N160 S

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,511
RTO
12,181
Insurance
10,799
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,56,491
EMI@3,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
Pulsar N160vsHornet 2.0
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsPulsar NS160
Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Gixxer SF

1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsGixxer SF
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
Pulsar N160vsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsFZS-FI V3

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