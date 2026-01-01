|Engine
|164.5 cc
The Pulsar N160 SS, is listed at ₹1.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar N160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar N160 SS is available in 9 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Glossy Racing Red, Grey, Pearl Metalic White, Polar Sky Blue, Racing Red, Atlantic Blue, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White.
The Pulsar N160 SS is powered by a 164.5 cc engine.
In the Pulsar N160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.34 Lakhs.
The Pulsar N160 SS has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty and USB Charging Port.