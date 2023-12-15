Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single Channel ABS

1.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Key Specs
Engine164.82 cc
Pulsar N160 Single Channel ABS Latest Updates

Pulsar N160 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Pulsar N160 Single Channel ABS (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.45 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Length: 1989 mm
  • Max Power: 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single Channel ABS Price

    Single Channel ABS
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    164.82 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,22,854
    RTO
    10,159
    Insurance
    11,584
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,44,597
    EMI@3,108/mo
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single Channel ABS Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    1989 mm
    Wheelbase
    1358 mm
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Height
    1,050 mm
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    743 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    630 Km
    Max Speed
    120 Kmph
    Max Power
    15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
    Stroke
    62.38 mm
    Max Torque
    14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    164.82 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    Constant mesh 5 speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    58 mm
    Chassis
    Tubular Frame
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 31 mm
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    No
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Gear indicator, Distance To Empty Readout, Fuel economy and Range indicator
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V DC
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single Channel ABS EMI
    EMI2,797 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,30,137
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,30,137
    Interest Amount
    37,692
    Payable Amount
    1,67,829

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 other Variants

    Dual Channel ABS
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    164.82 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,30,560
    RTO
    10,444
    Insurance
    10,886
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,51,890
    EMI@3,265/mo
