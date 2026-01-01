|Engine
|164.82 cc
The Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single Seat, is listed at ₹1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar N160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single Seat is available in 3 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metalic White, Polar Sky Blue.
The Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single Seat is powered by a 164.82 cc engine.
In the Pulsar N160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.34 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.
The Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single Seat has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.