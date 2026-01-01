|Engine
|164.82 cc
The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat, is listed at ₹1.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar N160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat is available in 9 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Glossy Racing Red, Grey, Pearl Metalic White, Polar Sky Blue, Racing Red, Atlantic Blue, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White.
The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat is powered by a 164.82 cc engine.
In the Pulsar N160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.34 Lakhs.
The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.