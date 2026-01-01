hamburger icon
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD)

1.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Key Specs
Engine164.82 cc
View all Pulsar N160 specs and features

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD)

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Prices

The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD), is listed at ₹1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar N160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Colours

The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) is available in 3 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metalic White, Polar Sky Blue.

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) is powered by a 164.82 cc engine.

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar N160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.34 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.

Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Specs & Features

The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
1989 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1348 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
743 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
