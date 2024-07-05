Pulsar N160 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS 2024 in Delhi is Rs. 1.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity ofPulsar N160 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS 2024 in Delhi is Rs. 1.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dual Channel ABS 2024 is 14 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 14 L
Length: 1989 mm
Max Power: 16 PS @ 8750 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI