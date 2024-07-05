HT Auto

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bluetooth

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front Left View
1/25
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front Right View
2/25
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front View
3/25
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Left Side View
4/25
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Rear Left View
5/25
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/25
1.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Key Specs
Engine164.82 cc
Power16 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Pulsar N160 specs and features

Pulsar N160 Bluetooth Latest Updates

Pulsar N160 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Pulsar N160 Bluetooth (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Bluetooth

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Length: 1989 mm
  • Max Power: 16 PS @ 8750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bluetooth Price

    Bluetooth
    ₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    164.82 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,40,000
    RTO
    12,700
    Insurance
    10,929
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,63,629
    EMI@3,517/mo
    Close

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bluetooth Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    1989 mm
    Wheelbase
    1358 mm
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Height
    1050 mm
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    743 mm
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    120 kmph
    Max Power
    16 PS @ 8750 rpm
    Stroke
    62.38 mm
    Max Torque
    14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    164.82 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Electric Start
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    58 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock with Nitrox
    Front Suspension
    USD forks
    Riding Modes
    Road, Rain and Off-Road
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    nfinity Display
    Battery Capacity
    12 V DC
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bluetooth EMI
    EMI3,165 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,47,266
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,47,266
    Interest Amount
    42,653
    Payable Amount
    1,89,919

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 other Variants

    Single Channel ABS
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    164.82 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,22,854
    RTO
    10,159
    Insurance
    11,584
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,44,597
    EMI@3,108/mo
    Dual Channel ABS
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    164.82 cc
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Alternatives

    TVS Apache RTR 160

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition

    1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160vsApache RTR 160
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD

    1.57 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160vsPulsar NS200
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Dark Edition

    1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160vsApache RTR 160 4V
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 STD

    1.46 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160vsPulsar NS160
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD

    1.41 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160vsPulsar 220 F

    View all
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

