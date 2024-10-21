What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Tumkur? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Tumkur is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Tumkur? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Tumkur amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Tumkur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Tumkur is Rs. 2,207.